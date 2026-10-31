SEBI proposes support network for independent directors, Tuhin Kanta Pandey
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, is proposing a new plan to help independent directors, those people on company boards who look out for regular investors, get better at what they do.
Announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey in Kolkata, the idea is to build a support network so these directors can collaborate more and keep shareholder interests front and center, not just check regulatory boxes.
Pandey urges cybersecurity and sustainability focus
Pandey says independent directors need to get more involved in big-picture issues like cybersecurity and sustainability, not just the usual financial stuff.
SEBI is looking at updating some rules and bringing in tech tools to make their jobs easier but still protect investors.
The goal? Give these directors the skills and freedom they need, while keeping companies trustworthy for everyone who invests, even if you're just starting out.