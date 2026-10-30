SEC scrutinizes AI firms' investor disclosures after big tech dip
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is taking a closer look at how artificial intelligence (AI) companies share information with investors.
This comes as worries about an "AI bubble" grow, especially after a recent dip in Big Tech stocks linked to heavy AI spending and higher interest rates.
SEC enforcement director David Woodcock said transparency about risks is key, so investors are not left in the dark.
SEC enforcement director urges risk disclosures
Woodcock pointed out that while the SEC wants to support tech innovation, it also has to keep markets fair.
He warned that failing to disclose important risks could lead to trouble for companies.
With scams getting easier thanks to advanced AI, he is urging brokers and firms to be extra careful, especially since retail investors could be at risk.
The goal is to keep confidence high.