Next Article
Sensex closes above 83,400 for 1st time, Nifty settles at 25,576
Business
Big day for Indian stock markets this Thursday—Sensex jumped 813 points to a record 83,418, and Nifty crossed the 25,500 mark, closing at 25,576.
Banking and FMCG stocks did most of the heavy lifting behind this rally.
Nifty Bank gains over 600 points
Nifty Bank shot up 616 points, while midcap and smallcap indices also gained.
Nestle India led the pack with a nearly 5% rise, and Tata Consumer, Titan, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank all saw solid gains.
On the flip side, Infosys, Shriram Finance, and HDFC Life slipped into the red as some investors booked profits—reminding us that not every sector had a winning day.