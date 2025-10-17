Next Article
Sensex crosses 84,000 for 1st time, Nifty hits 1-year high
Business
Big day for the markets—Sensex crossed the 84,000 mark, and Nifty 50 hit its highest point in a year, right ahead of Diwali's Muhurat Trading.
By midday, Nifty was up 0.69% at 25,762, while Sensex gained 0.72%, reaching new highs.
Sectoral performance and stock specifics
After a slow start, both indices bounced back to three-month highs, with most sectors in the green—10 out of 16 saw gains.
Small-caps edged up, but mid-caps slipped a bit. IT stocks struggled, especially Wipro and Infosys, after their latest results.
On the flip side, Asian Paints soared 5% thanks to cheaper oil, and Nestle kept climbing, but Zee Entertainment dropped after weak profits.