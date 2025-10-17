Sensex crosses 84,000 for 1st time, Nifty hits 1-year high

Sectoral performance and stock specifics

After a slow start, both indices bounced back to three-month highs, with most sectors in the green—10 out of 16 saw gains.

Small-caps edged up, but mid-caps slipped a bit. IT stocks struggled, especially Wipro and Infosys, after their latest results.

On the flip side, Asian Paints soared 5% thanks to cheaper oil, and Nestle kept climbing, but Zee Entertainment dropped after weak profits.