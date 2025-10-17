SMBC hits regulatory ceiling in Yes Bank stake buy
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) just confirmed it's not going above a 24.99% stake in India's Yes Bank.
After buying a big chunk—24.2%—in September 2025, including an initial 20% stake for $1.6 billion from State Bank of India and others, and an additional 4.2% for ₹28.5bn ($323.38m), SMBC is stopping right at the regulatory limit.
Focus on support, not takeover
SMBC's India head, Rajeev Kannan, says they'll focus on supporting Yes Bank as its biggest shareholder but won't jump into day-to-day management.
If SMBC crossed the 25% mark, Indian rules would force them to make an open offer for another 26%, possibly leading to majority control—something they're steering clear of for now.
Clearing up the buzz
This clears up all the buzz about a possible takeover and shows how global banks work within India's rules to stay influential without taking over completely—a smart play in one of the country's biggest cross-border banking deals.