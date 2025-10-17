SMBC hits regulatory ceiling in Yes Bank stake buy Business Oct 17, 2025

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) just confirmed it's not going above a 24.99% stake in India's Yes Bank.

After buying a big chunk—24.2%—in September 2025, including an initial 20% stake for $1.6 billion from State Bank of India and others, and an additional 4.2% for ₹28.5bn ($323.38m), SMBC is stopping right at the regulatory limit.