Sensex falls 630 points, Nifty under 24,100 amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Indian stock markets started the week in the red, with Sensex dropping over 630 points and Nifty falling below 24,100.
The main reason? Rising tensions between the US and Iran pushed crude oil prices up by more than 4%, sparking worries about supply disruptions and making investors extra cautious.
Kospi slides 6% amid inflation concerns
It's not just India feeling the heat: South Korea's Kospi index slid a sharp 6%, showing that global inflation fears are real.
After last Friday's rally led by big names like Reliance and TCS, analysts now expect a bumpy ride ahead as everyone watches for key earnings (like HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra) plus fresh inflation data.
Basically: buckle up for some market swings this week.