Sensex falls 630 points, Nifty under 24,100 amid U.S.-Iran tensions

Kospi slides 6% amid inflation concerns

It's not just India feeling the heat: South Korea's Kospi index slid a sharp 6%, showing that global inflation fears are real.

After last Friday's rally led by big names like Reliance and TCS, analysts now expect a bumpy ride ahead as everyone watches for key earnings (like HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra) plus fresh inflation data.

Basically: buckle up for some market swings this week.