Sensex falls over 450 points; FII outflow, trade risks weigh Business Jan 12, 2026

Indian stock markets had a rough start to Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty dropping for the fifth day in a row.

The Sensex lost over 2,100 points in the past five trading days, while the Nifty slipped by more than 600—so if you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, it's been a bumpy ride.