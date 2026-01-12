Sensex falls over 450 points; FII outflow, trade risks weigh
Indian stock markets had a rough start to Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty dropping for the fifth day in a row.
The Sensex lost over 2,100 points in the past five trading days, while the Nifty slipped by more than 600—so if you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, it's been a bumpy ride.
Why should you care?
Big names like Infosys, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance led the fall.
The main reasons? Foreign investors are pulling their money out of Indian stocks (FIIs sold ₹3,769 crore worth), and there's worry about new US tariffs that could hit Indian exports.
Meanwhile, domestic investors (DIIs) are still buying in—kind of a tug-of-war between global nerves and local optimism.
What's behind the drop?
It's not just about numbers—global issues are playing their part too. Tensions in places like Iran and Venezuela have added to uncertainty.
While other Asian markets traded higher today, India's market is feeling most of the pressure right now thanks to these combined risks.