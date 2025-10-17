Sensex likely to open in red today

US-China trade tensions add to global market woes

It's not just India feeling the pressure—Asian markets opened down too, weighed by fresh worries about banks and rising US-China trade tensions.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 1%, while Australia and South Korea saw smaller declines.

Over in the US, all major indices closed lower last night.

Back home, people are also keeping an eye on upcoming data about bank loan growth and forex reserves for clues on what's next.