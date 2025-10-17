Next Article
Sensex likely to open in red today
Business
Indian stock markets are expected to start Friday in the red, echoing a rough patch for global markets.
GIFT Nifty signals a 49-point dip at the open, bringing the index to 25,607.
Investors are on edge, waiting for big economic updates like Eurozone inflation and US trade numbers that could shake things up.
US-China trade tensions add to global market woes
It's not just India feeling the pressure—Asian markets opened down too, weighed by fresh worries about banks and rising US-China trade tensions.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 1%, while Australia and South Korea saw smaller declines.
Over in the US, all major indices closed lower last night.
Back home, people are also keeping an eye on upcoming data about bank loan growth and forex reserves for clues on what's next.