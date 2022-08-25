Sensex closes at 58,774 points, Nifty settles at 17,522
The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex fell by 0.53% to settle at 58,774.72 points, while the Nifty declined by 0.47% to end at 17,522.45 points. However, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,431.7 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.
Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 2.66%, 1.45%, and 0.21%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Shree Cements, Hindalco, and Divis Labs, which climbed 1.62%, 1.27%, and 1.09%, respectively. Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, and Cipla led the negative pack, plummeting 2.37%, 1.94%, and 1.51%, respectively.
On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.09% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 79.88 in forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained Rs. 0.67%, to settle at Rs. 51,785, silver futures shot up 1.14% to Rs. 55,566. Coming to crude oil futures, prices soared 0.69% to settle at $94.99 per barrel.
The Asian markets on Thursday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.97%, 3.63%, and 0.58% to settle at 3,246.25 points, 19,968.38 points, and 28,479.01 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ gained 0.41% to settle at 12,431.53 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $21,707.85, which is up by 1.78% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,705.23, which is up 4.22%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (flat), $303 (2.42% up), and $0.4654 (1.38% up), respectively. Up 1.88% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.06896.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.