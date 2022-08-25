Business

Sensex closes at 58,774 points, Nifty settles at 17,522

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 25, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat and settled at 8,431.7 points

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex fell by 0.53% to settle at 58,774.72 points, while the Nifty declined by 0.47% to end at 17,522.45 points. However, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,431.7 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 2.66%, 1.45%, and 0.21%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Shree Cements, Hindalco, and Divis Labs, which climbed 1.62%, 1.27%, and 1.09%, respectively. Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, and Cipla led the negative pack, plummeting 2.37%, 1.94%, and 1.51%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.09% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.09% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 79.88 in forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained Rs. 0.67%, to settle at Rs. 51,785, silver futures shot up 1.14% to Rs. 55,566. Coming to crude oil futures, prices soared 0.69% to settle at $94.99 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets on Thursday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.97%, 3.63%, and 0.58% to settle at 3,246.25 points, 19,968.38 points, and 28,479.01 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ gained 0.41% to settle at 12,431.53 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $21,707.85, which is up by 1.78% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,705.23, which is up 4.22%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (flat), $303 (2.42% up), and $0.4654 (1.38% up), respectively. Up 1.88% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.06896.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.