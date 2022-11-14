Business

Sensex drops below 61,600 mark, Nifty settles at 18,329

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 14, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 8,678 points

On Monday, major indices of the stock market ended in the red with Sensex falling by 0.28% to 61,595.02 points and Nifty declining 0.11% to close at 18,329.15 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded similarly with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,678.55 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY REALTY and NIFTY IT led the way, gaining 1.7%, 1.11%, and 0.86%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, and Grasim, which climbed 5.8%, 3.02%, and 2.37%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Dr. Reddy's Labs, ITC, and Coal India, which plunged 3.89%, 2.51%, and 2.35%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.54% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.54% lower to Rs. 81.23 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 51,003, the price of silver ended at Rs. 57,430. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $0.43, or 0.49% to $88.99 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both Hang Seng and Nikkei witnessed a surge on November 14. While the former rose 1.7% to 17,619.71 points, the latter gained 1.06% to 27,963.47 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.88% to 11,323.33 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $16,754.83, which is up 1.28% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,258.66, up 2.68%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.999 (0.04% up), $282.58 (1.77% up), and $0.3336 (1.18% up), respectively. Finally, up 2.5% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08793.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.