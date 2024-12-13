Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sensex experienced a significant drop due to a decline in metal stocks, a stronger US dollar, and uncertainty over China's economic revival plans.

Sectors sensitive to interest rates also fell, while market volatility increased.

Metal stocks slump amid stronger dollar and China's uncertainty

Sensex sinks over 1,100 points: What's behind today's market crash

By Mudit Dube 11:48 am Dec 13, 202411:48 am

What's the story India's benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty50, plunged sharply on Friday. The BSE Sensex fell by 1,147 points or 1.41% to trade at 80,142 while the Nifty50 declined by 337 points or 1.37% to 24,211 in mid-morning trade. The slump resulted in a loss of ₹6.5 lakh crore in the market capitalization of all listed companies on the BSE, which fell to ₹451.65 lakh crore.

The market fall was mainly led by a fall in metal stocks amid a stronger US dollar and uncertainty over China's economic stimulus measures. The Nifty Metal index plunged up to 5%, with companies like SAIL, NMDC and Hindustan Copper declining between 3.5% and 5.5%. The absence of specific details from China on its plans to revive the economy added to investor skepticism.

Interest rate-sensitive sectors and market volatility rise

Interest rate-sensitive sectors like Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, PSU Bank, and Realty also fell between 1.5% and 2.7%. The India VIX index, which gages market volatility, jumped by almost 9% to 14.3. A stronger dollar added to market woes as the dollar index rose by 0.13% to 107.1.

Inflation figures and global markets influence sentiment

Inflation figures also played a role in shaping the market mood. India's retail inflation eased marginally to 5.48% in November, but it remained elevated in rural areas at 9.10% and urban areas at 8.74%. Food inflation eased but remained close to double digits at 9.04%. Global markets reflected these worries as Asian shares fell on the back of a strong dollar and rising US Treasury yields.

FIIs continue selling off equities amid high valuations

In India, FIIs continued the sell-off, offloading equities worth ₹4,572 crore over two days amid high valuations and appreciating dollar post-US elections. Despite these challenges, some analysts believe the market is in a consolidation phase with potential for future rallies if certain thresholds are crossed in the coming months.