Sensex opens strong as Nifty crosses 26,000

If you're tracking your investments or just curious about the market buzz, volatility is expected ahead thanks to year-end fund flows and the December derivatives expiry. Key numbers like industrial output and budget data dropping soon could shake things up for early 2026.

What's shaping the mood?

Global cues are mixed: Asian markets are hopeful about a US Fed rate cut, but oil and metal prices remain jumpy.

While foreign investors sold shares last week, domestic investors stepped in with bigger buys.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar sees earnings picking up in Q3 FY26 but says a big external push—like better US-India trade ties—is needed for a real rally.

For now, steady nerves and smart picks might be the way to go.