Shruti Tripathi Chopra rings LSE bell for Financial News list
Shruti Tripathi Chopra, editor-in-chief of Financial News and Private Equity News at Dow Jones, just made history as one of the first Indian-origin media professionals to ring the closing bell at the London Stock Exchange.
The moment doubled as a Diwali celebration and the launch of Financial News's annual "South Asian Power Brokers" list, spotlighting influential leaders of South Asian heritage shaping finance and business globally.
LSE leaders highlight diversity and mentorship
Chopra described it as a celebration of South Asian excellence at the pinnacle of global finance, sharing that she marked Karwa Chauth with her visiting in-laws on the same day.
LSE CEO Dame Julia Hoggett praised South Asians for driving diversity, while Krishna Omkar from LSE highlighted how events like this reflect the community's collective ambition and need for mentorship in big industries.