Silver just hit an all-time high—here's what's going on

Gold's up too—and experts say don't bet against it

Gold prices climbed as well, opening at ₹1,40,319 per 10gm for February futures.

Market expert Manoj Kumar Jain recommends not shorting gold or silver right now and suggests picking up silver if prices dip between ₹2.30L-₹2.40L, with hopes it could reach ₹2.62L.

The price surge is getting a push from global tensions (like US-Venezuela) and investors looking for safer places to park their money during uncertain times.