Silver just hit an all-time high—here's what's going on
Silver prices in India broke records on Monday, jumping over ₹14,000 to reach ₹2,54,174 per kilogram for March futures on the MCX.
This is the first time silver has crossed the ₹2.5 lakh mark here.
Globally, silver briefly topped $80 an ounce too, thanks to a weaker US dollar and China's upcoming export restrictions starting January 2026.
Gold's up too—and experts say don't bet against it
Gold prices climbed as well, opening at ₹1,40,319 per 10gm for February futures.
Market expert Manoj Kumar Jain recommends not shorting gold or silver right now and suggests picking up silver if prices dip between ₹2.30L-₹2.40L, with hopes it could reach ₹2.62L.
The price surge is getting a push from global tensions (like US-Venezuela) and investors looking for safer places to park their money during uncertain times.