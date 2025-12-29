Silver prices soar as clean energy gets a boost
Silver prices have shot up in 2025, mainly because clean energy tech—like electric cars and solar panels—needs a lot more of it.
In India, silver was once all about jewelry and festivals, but now it's at the heart of the global shift to greener energy.
This isn't just market hype; real changes in demand are driving these record highs.
Why silver matters for EVs and solar power
Silver's top-notch conductivity makes it essential for electric vehicles (which use more silver than regular cars) and for solar panels that power homes and cities.
Even though manufacturers are trying to use less silver per panel, the surge in new solar projects is outpacing those efforts.
Supply can't keep up
Most silver comes as a by-product from mining other metals, so there's only so much to go around.
With demand rising fast but supply staying tight, experts think high prices—and silver's starring role in clean energy—are here to stay.