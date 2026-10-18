SoftBank in early talks to buy Allied Universal, Bloomberg reports

This possible acquisition fits right into SoftBank's push toward artificial intelligence and robotics, fields it's already poured billions into, including a $64 billion investment in OpenAI.

Allied Universal uses AI for things like real-time data and GPS tracking to keep clients safe.

The company has also grown fast worldwide, especially after buying U.K.-based G4S in 2021.

For investors behind Allied, this could mean a pretty big payday if the deal closes.