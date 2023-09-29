Sony-Zee merger further delayed by few more months: Here's why

By Rishabh Raj 01:52 pm Sep 29, 202301:52 pm

The postponement of the merger is a result of various legal challenges that have cropped up during the process

Sony Corporation has said that Sony Pictures Networks India's planned merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises in India is facing delays, with completion now expected to take a few more months. This setback is due to ongoing legal issues surrounding the deal. Initially, the merger was set to wrap up by the end of this year, but now both parties must navigate these legal obstacles, casting uncertainty over the timeline.

Merger completion is expected to take a few more months

"This transaction was expected to be completed by the end of the first half of fiscal year 2023, but based on the current state of preparation, we expect completion within the next few months," said Sony. The postponement of the merger is a result of various legal challenges that have cropped up during the process. Although specific details haven't been shared, these legal snags could involve regulatory approvals, contractual disputes, or other matters that need resolution before finalizing the merger.

Merged entity to compete with Disney-Star and Viacom18.

The Sony-Zee merger is a major event in India's entertainment sector, as it would forge a media giant with a combined market share of over 35%. This consolidation would empower the merged company to compete more effectively with other big names in the market, like Disney-Star and Viacom18. In August, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) granted approval for the merger, rejecting objections raised by several creditors against Zee.

The merger's impact on India's entertainment industry

As stakeholders eagerly await updates on the Sony-Zee merger's progress, it's crucial for both companies to address the legal hurdles and speed up the process. A successful merger would not only bolster their position in India's entertainment scene but also lay the groundwork for future collaborations and growth opportunities within the industry.