SpaceX seeks up to $1.75tn valuation via Nasdaq IPO SPCX

SpaceX IPO could change launch perceptions

This move could make SpaceX one of the world's most valuable companies and marks Musk's second trillion-dollar milestone after Tesla.

The new rocket could fuel big dreams like Mars missions, lunar projects, and building AI-powered data centers in space.

Plus, with its reusable rockets and Starlink providing broadband internet to consumers, governments, and enterprise customers, SpaceX is already shaking up tech, and this IPO could change how people look at future tech launches too.