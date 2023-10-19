Government aims for spectrum auction early next year: DoT

Government aims for spectrum auction early next year: DoT

By Rishabh Raj 05:05 pm Oct 19, 2023

TRAI has asked the DoT to use its earlier suggestions for spectrum auctions

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has urged the Department of Telecom (DoT) to consider its previous recommendations on spectrum auctions while planning the sale of radiowaves, a government official revealed. During a panel discussion at the India Spectrum Management Conference, Gulab Chand, DoT Joint Wireless Advisor, said, "We are trying very hard to hold the auction, if not within this fiscal, then maybe just in the beginning of next fiscal."

Lower frequency bands and new frequency bands

TRAI has recommended that the DoT move forward with suggestions for lower frequency bands from last year's 5G spectrum auction. However, more time is needed to develop recommendations on pricing and other aspects for new frequency bands like Q (33-50 GHz) and V (40-75 GHz) bands. Chand noted that much of the spectrum allocated in the lower band earlier is set to expire this fiscal year, and telecom operators are eager to reacquire it.

Spectrum auction timeline and recommendations

In September 2021, the Union Cabinet decided that spectrum auctions should typically be held in the last quarter of every financial year. TRAI Secretary V Raghunandan stated that if a spectrum auction is to be conducted this year or within the next three years, the DoT can refer to spectrum pricing and other conditions recommended by TRAI for the 5G spectrum auction. Raghunandan also mentioned that they have provided a formula for determining base prices.

Previous 5G spectrum auction and base prices

In 2022, the government offered a total of 72,097.85 MHz of spectrum for auction with a validity period of 20 years. TRAI had suggested base prices for various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz), and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. The auction held last year received a record bid of over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore worth of 5G telecom spectrum.