Anthropic sued for illegally training Claude on Stanford professors' works

In the case of Bartz v. Anthropic, Judge William Alsup ruled that while Anthropic could no longer use pirated books to create a permanent central library, the legal acquisition of books for training Claude's Large Language Models (LLMs) was fair use.

He compared AI training to human reading and internalizing a book's themes and style.

"Anthropic's LLMs trained upon works not to race ahead and replicate or supplant them, but to turn a hard corner and create something different."