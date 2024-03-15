Next Article

Zee will file a case against Star India's application in the London Court of International Arbitration

Star India initiates arbitration proceedings against Zee Entertainment: Here's why

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:05 pm Mar 15, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Star India, a Walt Disney-owned company, has initiated arbitration proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. The dispute arises from an alleged breach of a cricket broadcasting agreement signed in August 2022. According to the agreement, Star India was to license television broadcasting rights for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) events to Zee for four years starting in 2022. However, Zee failed to make its first payment of $200 million and subsequently withdrew from the $1.4 billion deal.

Zee Entertainment responds to Star India's arbitration claim

Zee Entertainment has disputed Star India's allegations of non-compliance with the cricket broadcasting agreement. The company stated that it believes Star India breached the agreement and has sought $8.3 million in damages. Zee also noted Star's arbitration doesn't specify the claim amount, and the exact damages and costs are yet to be determined. The company plans to file a legal response to Star India's application in the London Court of International Arbitration.

Stock takes a hit amid legal dispute

The ongoing legal dispute has had a negative impact on Zee Entertainment's stock. Today, the company's share price was recorded as Rs. 141.8 — 3.47% lower than yesterday. The adverse development for Zee comes after it recently canceled its deal for broadcasting ICC men's and under-19 tournaments for four years following Sony pulling out of a $10-billion merger deal with the broadcaster. The arbitration proceedings initiated by Star India have added to the company's challenges in an increasingly competitive market.

Background of the broadcasting deal and Zee's financial struggles

The broadcasting agreement between Star India and Zee Entertainment was for the exclusive rights to broadcast ICC men's and Under-19 tournaments in India for the 2024-27 cycle. The deal included four major events: T20 World Cups (in 2024 and 2026), the 2025 Champions Trophy, and 2027 ODI World Cup. However, Zee has been grappling with declining profits, advertising revenue, and cash reserves in a market where streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon are also competing.

Zee's failed merger with Sony and new media landscape

Zee Entertainment's failed merger with Sony's India unit has also contributed to the company's current predicament. The $10 billion merger was called off due to disagreements over leadership of the merged entity. This development, coupled with the ongoing arbitration proceedings initiated by Star India, has further complicated Zee's position in the market. Meanwhile, Disney and Reliance announced a merger last month, creating an $8.5 billion media giant in India, signaling significant shifts in the country's media landscape.