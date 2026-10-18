Supreme Court dismisses appeals, leaving Yes Bank ₹5,217cr at risk

Yes Bank could lose ₹5,217 crore after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals against the Bombay High Court order that quashed the 2020 write-off of ₹8,415 crore of AT1 bonds.

The move puts a dent in the bank's finances, especially since it just reported a net profit of ₹1,080 crore for the September quarter.

This all started when the administrator wrote all ₹8,415 crore down to zero on March 14, 2020.