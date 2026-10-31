Suzlon Energy cuts FY27 operating margin target to 15%
Suzlon Energy has lowered its operating margin goal for FY27 from 17% to 15%, mainly because of pricier materials, currency swings, and a tricky project mix.
Even so, its EBITDA margin for the first half of the year landed at 15.1%.
The company expects things to pick up later this year as one-time costs drop and business gets busier after monsoon season.
Suzlon Q2 profit ₹394cr 6GW orderbook
Suzlon's second-quarter net profit nudged up to ₹394 crore, though last year's numbers looked higher thanks to a big tax benefit.
With a solid order book covering about 18 months of work (6 GW), the company feels set for steady operations.
CEO Ajay Kapur is optimistic about India's wind energy sector growing from 8 GW to 13 GW soon, and says Suzlon's mostly local supply chain helps shield it from global disruptions.