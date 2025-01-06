What's the story

Amit Banerji, the co-founder and CEO of managed workspace operator Table Space, has passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur was based in Bengaluru. He founded Table Space in 2017 with Karan Chopra.

Before this venture, Banerji had a successful career at Accenture for over 13 years, leaving his position as managing director of corporate real estate in India.