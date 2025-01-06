Table Space co-founder Amit Banerji passes away at 44
What's the story
Amit Banerji, the co-founder and CEO of managed workspace operator Table Space, has passed away after suffering a heart attack.
The 44-year-old entrepreneur was based in Bengaluru. He founded Table Space in 2017 with Karan Chopra.
Before this venture, Banerji had a successful career at Accenture for over 13 years, leaving his position as managing director of corporate real estate in India.
Professional prowess
Banerji's expertise spanned technology and real estate sectors
Banerji was an accomplished professional with a strong background in technology and real estate.
He was known for his skills in negotiations, asset management, business planning, real estate economics, and transactions.
At Table Space, he worked with six other co-founders including Vice Chairman Chopra and President Kunal Mehra, among others.
Company growth
Table Space's financial milestones and future plans
Under Banerji's leadership, Table Space was headed toward a $2.5 billion or more valuation for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) in 2025.
The company had raised about $330 million over a few funding rounds, including a major $300 million commitment from Hillhouse Capital.
In FY24, Table Space posted a 35% revenue increase to ₹919 crore on the back of increased occupancy and more leasable areas.
Information
We also lost these entrepreneurs
Banerji is the latest in a series of entrepreneurs lost too soon. Rohan Malhotra, the co-founder of Good Capital passed away at 44, while Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of Pepperfry died at 51. Epigamia's co-founder Rohan Mirchandani also died last month at the age of 41.