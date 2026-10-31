Tamil Nadu imposes ₹10 environmental cess, Tasmac offers buyback
Business
From November 1, 2026, grabbing a drink in Tamil Nadu will cost you ₹10 more, thanks to a new environmental cess on all liquor sold at Tasmac shops.
The good news? You can get that extra ₹10 back if you return your empty bottle.
Tasmac is linking the price hike with a buy-back scheme to encourage recycling.
Makers and sellers add QR stickers
Liquor makers and sellers have until October 31 to update price tags and add buy-back QR code stickers on existing stocks.
Shop staff are being trained to stick strictly to the new prices (no sneaky extra charges allowed), and supervisors are getting clear instructions so things run smoothly at every outlet.