Tata Electronics to invest ₹27,000 cr in Jagiroad semiconductor plant
Business
Tata Electronics is setting up the world's biggest semiconductor assembly and testing plant in Jagiroad, Assam, with a massive ₹27,000 crore investment.
This move puts Jagiroad on the global map and marks a huge leap for India's chip-making ambitions.
Assam CM calls project game changer
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the project a game-changer, saying it will go into mobile phones and handle everything from assembling to testing chips.
He also gave credit to Prime Minister Modi for backing the project.