Tata Sons gets permission to hold AGM by December-end
What's the story
Tata Sons has received a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM) by the end of December. The decision comes after a lack of quorum led to the adjournment of its shareholders' meeting on August 18. The company had applied for an extension under Section 96(1) of the Companies Act, which was approved.
Financial implications
Dividend declaration, reappointment of director pending
The postponement of the AGM has affected Tata Sons' FY26 accounts, dividend declaration, and N Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
The company was supposed to declare a ₹4,474 crore dividend and reappoint Chandrasekaran as a director retiring by rotation at this meeting.
However, these decisions are now pending due to the lack of quorum for the AGM.
Quorum complications
Quorum issue linked to SRTT's restrictions
The quorum issue that led to the adjournment of the AGM is linked to Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of Tata Sons's two major shareholders.
The Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has barred SRTT from holding meetings, which directly affects Tata Sons's ability to meet quorum requirements.
This has resulted in further delays in finalizing important financial matters and board appointments for the company.
Relief plea
SRTT seeks to lift restrictions
In light of these developments, SRTT has filed another application with the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra seeking to lift the restrictions imposed in May.
The trustees have sought relief as their charitable activities, including fund disbursement, are being hampered by these restrictions.
The trust also needs to comply with statutory obligations such as filing annual accounts and investment declaration with the CCM.