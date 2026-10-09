TCS to hire 15,000 people in US despite green-card curbs
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced its plan to hire 15,000 people in the US over the next five years to further strengthen its local workforce. The announcement comes as a response to the recent curbs imposed by the US government on Green Card applications. Despite being one of eight companies affected by these restrictions, TCS remains confident that they won't affect their workforce strategy or customer engagements in the US.
Company statement
TCS's commitment to US hiring
TCS said it will comply with any directive from the Department of Labor regarding the Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM) suspension.
The company reiterated its commitment to hiring local talent in the US, backed by a strong campus recruitment model.
"We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centers throughout the country," TCS said in its statement.
Information
Workforce strategy will not be affected
TCS also clarified that its PERM applications were in single digits over the last two years. This, they said, is why their workforce strategy and customer engagements will not be affected by the suspension of this program.
Visa implications
US government's PERM suspension and affected companies
The US government's suspension of the PERM program affects eight major tech companies, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Cognizant, Capgemini, Microsoft, and Adobe.
The Department of Labor has said it will not accept new or process pending PERM applications involving these companies.
However, it's important to note that the suspension doesn't automatically revoke existing H-1B visas or affect their validity.
Program details
What is the PERM program?
The PERM program is a labor certification process employers usually need to go through before sponsoring eligible foreign workers for employment-based Green Cards.
It requires employers to show that hiring a foreign worker won't adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed US workers.
This program is different from the H-1B visa system, which allows US employers to hire foreign professionals temporarily in specialty occupations.