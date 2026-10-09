Trump suspends Microsoft, Adobe from green card program
What's the story
The Trump administration has suspended tech giants Microsoft and Adobe, along with others from a program that facilitates permanent residency for skilled foreign workers in the US. The decision comes after allegations of fraud against these companies. Vice President JD Vance said at a press conference on Thursday, "Our message to Microsoft is: You're a great American company, but you've got to hire great American workers," Reuters reported.
Program suspension
Other tech companies suspended
Along with Microsoft and Adobe, other tech companies such as Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, Tata, and Wipro have also been suspended from the program.
Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling announced that the government will not accept any new or pending permanent labor certification applications for these companies.
The move is part of a broader crackdown on immigration and foreign hiring programs ahead of November's midterm elections.
Company response
Microsoft's response to allegations
In response to the allegations, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We believe in the strength and talent of the American workforce."
They added that 80% of their H-1B visa applications in the last fiscal year were to extend or change status for existing employees.
The company also emphasized that it only files H-1B petitions for those who meet rigorous standards and pays them equally as other employees doing comparable work.
Investigation details
Investigation into universities
Vance also revealed that the administration will investigate nine universities, including Harvard, Yale, and Stanford.
These institutions are accused of abusing a program that allows international students to come to the US.
The investigation is part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to crack down on foreign hiring practices.