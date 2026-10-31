Tech firms cut over 5,000 jobs amid October AI conversation
Business
Technology companies overall just let go of over 5,000 employees this October, amid broader restructuring and cost-cutting, with AI increasingly becoming part of the conversation.
Amazon made multiple rounds too, letting go of 1,000 people in its Stores division and another 250 from devices and services.
Netflix followed with nearly 1,000 job cuts across several departments on October 14.
eBay followed, cutting 9% of its staff (about 1,100 jobs) after already trimming 800 roles earlier this year.
One 3rd tech layoffs mention AI
AI is playing a much bigger role in how these companies operate now.
In fact, one out of every three tech layoffs this year mentioned AI as a factor, a huge jump from just a couple of years ago.