Tech firms cut over 5,000 jobs amid October AI conversation

Technology companies overall just let go of over 5,000 employees this October, amid broader restructuring and cost-cutting, with AI increasingly becoming part of the conversation.

Amazon made multiple rounds too, letting go of 1,000 people in its Stores division and another 250 from devices and services.

Netflix followed with nearly 1,000 job cuts across several departments on October 14.

eBay followed, cutting 9% of its staff (about 1,100 jobs) after already trimming 800 roles earlier this year.