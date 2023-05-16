Business

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs to make company 'simpler'

British telecom giant Vodafone has decided to cut 11,000 jobs in the next three years, the company's new CEO Margherita Della Valle said. The announcement comes amid a forecast of a €1.5 billion drop in the firm's free cash flow this year. Vodafone has a total workforce of around 100,000 and is one of the most-known British brands worldwide.

The layoffs will be the biggest in Vodafone's history

Vodafone expects the layoffs to make the company "simpler." "Our performance has not been good enough. To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change," said Della Valle, who was appointed permanent CEO last month. "My priorities are customers, simplicity, and growth. We will simplify our organization, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness," she added. This will be the biggest round of layoffs in Vodafone's history.