Thanjavur traders oppose UPI charges over ₹2,000 starting October 16, 2026
Some traders in Thanjavur district are not happy about the new charges on UPI payments over ₹2,000, which kick in from October 16, 2026.
They feel these extra costs should be handled by banks or the government, not passed on to shoppers.
Local trader groups have started spreading the word, saying these fees could really hurt traders.
Traders urge banks to absorb fees
Trader associations across Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, and Pattukottai are urging banks to absorb these fees so customers don't get stuck paying more.
They point out that people already pay GST on purchases, and argue it's only fair for the government to step in and make sure UPI stays free.
Trader associations in Thanjavur, Pattukottai, and surrounding areas demanded that UPI transactions continue to remain free of charges.