Theranos whistleblower Tyler Shultz warns investors about AI hype

Tyler Shultz, the guy who helped expose the Theranos scandal, is sounding the alarm about today's AI hype.

He told The San Francisco Standard that with so many new AI startups popping up, it's getting tough for investors to spot what's real and what's just smoke and mirrors.

In his words, "A huge danger with AI is that I think it is really hard to do due diligence on it," and "It's really hard to tell the difference between what is something truly unique and new versus like a ChatGPT wrapper... If you want to deceive people, I think this is a great opportunity to go deceive people."