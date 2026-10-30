Theranos whistleblower Tyler Shultz warns investors about AI hype
Tyler Shultz, the guy who helped expose the Theranos scandal, is sounding the alarm about today's AI hype.
He told The San Francisco Standard that with so many new AI startups popping up, it's getting tough for investors to spot what's real and what's just smoke and mirrors.
In his words, "A huge danger with AI is that I think it is really hard to do due diligence on it," and "It's really hard to tell the difference between what is something truly unique and new versus like a ChatGPT wrapper... If you want to deceive people, I think this is a great opportunity to go deceive people."
Shultz urges rigorous AI due diligence
Shultz sees a lot of similarities between the current AI rush and how Theranos fooled people, mainly through secrecy and big promises without proof.
He's urging everyone, especially investors, to learn from past mistakes: do your homework before buying into the next big thing in tech.
His message? Don't let excitement blind you: ask questions and make sure these companies can actually deliver.