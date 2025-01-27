What's the story

Investment-linked insurance policies (ILIPs) combine the best of both worlds: insurance and investment. They have emerged as a popular choice for Indians.

These policies offer life cover while also investing a portion of your premiums in funds of your choice.

This article demystifies ILIPs and provides actionable tips for navigating them effectively, making it a must-read for anyone looking for the dual benefits of insurance protection and investment growth opportunities.