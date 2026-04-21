Tim Cook is still the bridge between Apple and Trump

Tim Cook may be stepping down as Apple 's CEO, but his role in the company isn't going to change much. In his new position as executive chairman, Cook will continue to engage with global policymakers and handle complex political relationships. One of these is with US President Donald Trump , a relationship that has often put Cook in awkward situations.

Act Balancing act As CEO, Cook had to balance Apple's business interests in China with US policymakers' concerns. He has also worked to win Trump's favor for favorable regulatory decisions, all while trying not to alienate too many Apple employees and customers. These efforts have often put him in awkward positions, like when he gave Trump a tour of a Texas factory in 2019 where the president falsely claimed that Apple was building a new factory in the US due to his policies.

Controversial engagement Controversial dinner date Cook also faced backlash from Trump's critics after attending a movie night at the White House on the same day Alex Pretti was killed by federal agents during an ICE protest in Minneapolis. The Apple executive later vaguely referred to the "events in Minneapolis," but said he had a "good conversation with the president." Despite these controversies, Cook's diplomatic efforts have largely paid off for Apple.

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Diplomatic success Cook's diplomatic efforts pay off Cook's diplomatic efforts helped Apple secure an exemption from Trump's tariffs on iPhones during his first term. The company also avoided some new tariffs during his second term. Despite the occasional mispronunciation of Cook's name, Trump has praised him and even invited him to his inauguration. However, not all of Cook's diplomatic efforts had been successful under the Joe Biden administration.

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