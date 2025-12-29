Titan's new 'beYon' brings lab-grown diamonds to younger shoppers
Titan just launched beYon, its fresh jewelry brand focused on lab-grown diamonds—think stylish pieces with lab-grown diamonds generally selling at a 30-40% discount compared to natural diamonds.
The idea? Attract younger buyers who are increasingly interested in design and sustainability.
Stores opening soon in Mumbai and Delhi
The first beYon store lands in Mumbai on December 29, with more shops coming up in Mumbai and Delhi.
Titan is keeping beYon separate from Tanishq, Zoya, and Mia so it can reach new customers without stepping on its own toes.
India leads the way in lab-grown diamonds
India already makes up nearly a third of global lab-grown diamond exports, with the market set to hit $1.5 billion by 2030.
With fewer people buying plain gold jewelry these days, Titan hopes its big retail network will help make LGDs the next big thing for Indian shoppers.