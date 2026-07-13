Tom Blomfield takes Y Combinator leave for Anthropic compute role
Business
Tom Blomfield, who helped launch Monzo and GoCardless, is taking a leave of absence from Y Combinator to join Anthropic's compute team.
He's diving into one of AI's biggest challenges, making sure there's enough computing power as AI keeps getting smarter.
In an announcement this week, he called out how crucial this issue is for the future of AI.
Blomfield to work with Tom Brown
Blomfield will be working closely with Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown, who said he's "Excited to work with you again."
This isn't the only headline: Anthropic has also brought in big names like John Jumper and Andrej Karpathy.
The company just shot up in value, and Blomfield's experience is expected to help them push through major tech bottlenecks as they build their next-generation Claude models.