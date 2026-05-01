Truecaller launches eSIM data plans in 29 countries excluding India

Truecaller partners with Telna Telness Tech

This launch comes after a rough patch for Truecaller: ad revenue dropped by 44% and net sales fell by 27% earlier this year.

To bounce back, the company is teaming up with Telna and Telness Tech on eSIMs and rolling out extra features like AI Assistant and Family Protection.

COO Fredrik Kjell says it's all about making the app more useful while building new ways to earn beyond ads.