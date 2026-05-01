Truecaller launches eSIM data plans in 29 countries excluding India
Business
Truecaller, best known for caller ID, just launched eSIM data plans for people traveling abroad.
The new service offers flexible options, from 1GB for a week to 20GB for a month, so you can stay connected without swapping SIM cards.
For now, it's available in 29 countries like the US the UK and Australia, but not in India due to local rules.
Truecaller partners with Telna Telness Tech
This launch comes after a rough patch for Truecaller: ad revenue dropped by 44% and net sales fell by 27% earlier this year.
To bounce back, the company is teaming up with Telna and Telness Tech on eSIMs and rolling out extra features like AI Assistant and Family Protection.
COO Fredrik Kjell says it's all about making the app more useful while building new ways to earn beyond ads.