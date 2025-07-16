Next Article
Trump plans tariff letters for over 150 countries
Donald Trump is rolling out tariff notifications to over 150 countries as part of his latest trade strategy.
Instead of working out separate deals, he's setting a uniform tariff for the group of countries receiving the letters.
This move follows an extended negotiation deadline, but now the letters are going out for real.
US tariffs reflect proposals from last year
Trump originally wanted individual agreements but switched gears to speed things up—now only talks that might lower rates are on the table.
The tariffs mirror proposals from last year that were paused to avoid shaking up markets.
With these letters landing, global partners like the EU are scrambling to rethink their trade plans with the US.