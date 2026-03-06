Trump's trust invested up to $2.25 million in Netflix bonds across December 2025 and January 2026
Business
President Donald Trump's trust put up to $1.25 million into Netflix bonds this January, right as Netflix was trying to buy Warner Bros. Discovery.
He'd already invested up to $1 million in Netflix bonds the month before, showing some serious interest while the streaming wars heated up.
Paramount Skydance's bid boosts Trump's investment
Even with these moves, Netflix dropped out after Paramount Skydance made a huge $111 billion offer for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Trump's investments don't stop at Netflix—his portfolio also includes SiriusXM and Wells Fargo bonds, all in a trust run by his children and managed by financial advisors.
Fun fact: he still gets a small residual check from his old cameo appearances!
After Paramount Skydance won the bid, Netflix stock actually jumped 17%.