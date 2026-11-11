TSMC to invest up to $1B evenly in OpenAI Anthropic
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is planning to invest up to $1 billion into two major AI players, Anthropic and OpenAI, splitting the amount evenly.
TSMC now wants a seat at the table as an investor, aiming to stay ahead as AI keeps booming.
Anthropic IPO draws Google, Microsoft backing
Even with rising costs, TSMC is staying optimistic about AI's future. The company's profits have soared thanks to huge demand from firms like NVIDIA.
Meanwhile, Anthropic is making headlines with a massive IPO and has backing from tech giants like Google and Microsoft.
This move signals how seriously big players are taking the race for smarter AI, and how TSMC wants in on more than just the hardware side.