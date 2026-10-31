TVS Capital launches TVS Alts private credit fund, ₹750cr target
Business
TVS Capital Funds is stepping into private credit with its new fund, TVS Alts, as it enters its 20th year.
The goal? To raise ₹750 crore and offer loans to midmarket companies needing extra financial support: think bridge financing or help with mergers and acquisitions.
It's aiming for solid returns of around 16% to 17%.
TVS Alts plans about 14 investments
With banks getting stricter about lending, TVS Alts wants to fill the gap for midmarket businesses that need funding to grow.
Led by Shyam Srinivasan and a team of finance pros, the fund plans to back about 14 to 15 investments once it gets SEBI's nod, hoping to boost both businesses and investor returns along the way.