Uber and Waymo clash over Washington, D.C. driverless vehicle bill
Uber and Waymo are clashing over a new bill in Washington, D.C. that could shape the future of self-driving cars in the city.
The proposed law aims to allow more driverless testing and commercial use, but Uber worries it could edge out human drivers and give too much control to autonomous vehicle companies.
Waymo, on the other hand, is all for it, saying it will help make transit safer and more accessible.
Bill proposes $0.15 per mile tax
If passed, autonomous vehicle operators would need at least $5 million in insurance and pay a $0.15-per-mile tax, money that would go toward public transit and retraining programs for drivers who lose work to automation.
Uber has pitched a hybrid model mixing robotaxis with regular cars to protect jobs, while Waymo thinks these rules will move tech forward.
Expect some heated debate at the big public hearing today, July 13.