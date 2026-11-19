Uday Kotak questions valuations of Indian companies amid Anthropic's rise
What's the story
Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has questioned the valuation of Indian companies in light of AI firm Anthropic's recent $1.5 trillion valuation ahead of its stock market debut. In a post on X, he compared the five-year-old company's worth with that of India's top 10 listed businesses put together.
Valuation disparity
Is India undervalued or does it need to catch up?
"Anthropic, an AI company known for Claude, listed at a valuation of $1.5 trillion. It did not exist till ~ five years ago. This is more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies," Kotak said in his post.
He further questioned if India was undervalued or if it needed to catch up in this new world economy.
IPO details
Anthropic's IPO priced at $83 per share
Anthropic priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share on Wednesday, above its earlier marketed range of $70-$78.
The price gives the company a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion, according to Bloomberg.
The offering comprises 980 million shares, including about 956.4 million fresh shares and 23.6 million shares being sold by existing shareholders.
Trading schedule
Shares expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on November 19
Anthropic's public offering raised approximately $81.3 billion, while a concurrent $26 billion private placement took the combined fundraising to $107.3 billion.
The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the ticker symbol ANT.
Founded in 2021, Anthropic develops the Claude family of AI models and has expanded into enterprise software and coding applications.
AI valuation concerns
Kotak had raised similar concerns ahead of Diwali
Kotak had previously warned that borrowing by companies to finance their AI ambitions was contributing to significant overvaluation in some cases.
"The kind of leverage which global companies are taking to fund their AI aspiration is also leading to significant overvaluation in many cases," he had said during a virtual address ahead of Diwali.
Twitter Post
Kotak's post highlights valuation gap
Anthropic, an AI company known for Claude, listed at a valuation of $ 1.5 trillion. It did not exist till ~ 5 years ago. This is more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies. Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) November 19, 2026