The IPO's pricing above the range gives Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of about $1.5 trillion.

This makes it the biggest IPO ever, even without the private placement, surpassing SpaceX's previous record of $75 billion.

The debut marks a major milestone for AI, indicating that investors are now looking beyond just chipmakers and infrastructure providers to companies like Anthropic as they become integral to business, academia, government, and healthcare sectors.