Anthropic raises record $107.3B in IPO, valued at $1.5 trillion
What's the story
Anthropic PBC, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, has raised a whopping $107.3 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) and private placement. The move makes it the first frontier AI lab to tap public markets for funding. The company sold 956.4 million shares at $83 each, exceeding the marketed range of $70-78 per share. The offering also included a $26 billion private placement with firms such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Microsoft Corp. among others.
Market impact
Anthropic's IPO surpasses SpaceX, sets new record
The IPO's pricing above the range gives Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of about $1.5 trillion.
This makes it the biggest IPO ever, even without the private placement, surpassing SpaceX's previous record of $75 billion.
The debut marks a major milestone for AI, indicating that investors are now looking beyond just chipmakers and infrastructure providers to companies like Anthropic as they become integral to business, academia, government, and healthcare sectors.
Investor interest
Anthropic's IPO saw nearly 7 times demand
The demand for Anthropic's IPO was off the charts, nearly seven times the number of orders for the available shares.
Investors from Wall Street to London and Tokyo were eager to get a piece of this stock, which is expected to join indexes such as Nasdaq 100 after trading begins on Thursday.
However, some investors are offering a portion of their Anthropic IPO allocation to other potential backers.
Market ranking
Valuation lower than earlier estimates but still impressive
Anthropic's IPO places it among the 15 largest publicly traded companies by market value, neck and neck with Tesla Inc.
The valuation is lower than the $2 trillion estimate floated months ago but well above the $1.1 trillion suggested by some on Wall Street during a recent tech stock selloff.
This debut puts Anthropic ahead of rival OpenAI, which isn't planning to go public before 2027.
Financial impact
Co-founders and venture capital backers set for windfall
The debut of Anthropic's stock is expected to boost the personal fortunes of its co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei, and many employees.
It will also increase returns for its venture capital backers such as Iconiq, Coatue Management, and Spark Capital.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley led the IPO with participation from 20 other banks.
The stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT.