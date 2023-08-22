Who is Neelkanth Mishra, the new UIDAI chairperson

Who is Neelkanth Mishra, the new UIDAI chairperson

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 22, 2023 | 11:56 am 2 min read

Mishra is a gold medalist from IIT Kanpur

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has appointed Neelkanth Mishra as the part-time chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). An accomplished engineer and economist, Mishra boasts an impressive background, including a gold medal from IIT Kanpur. With over two decades of experience at Credit Suisse, followed by a stint at Axis Bank, he held various leadership roles and demonstrated his expertise across multiple sectors including metals and mining, Indian pharmaceuticals, and Asian tech strategy research.

Mishra has served as a member of several govt committees

Mishra is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. He has also provided valuable advice to several committees, including the 15th Finance Commission and the India Semiconductor Mission. Additionally, he has been part of the Economic Affairs Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry over the past few years.

Strengthening UIDAI with expert leadership

UIDAI, the organization responsible for issuing Aadhaar cards and unique identification numbers for Indian residents, will undoubtedly benefit from Mishra's appointment as part-time chairperson. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the global economy will be invaluable assets to the organization. Alongside Mishra, Nilesh Shah and Professor Mausam have also been named as part-time members of UIDAI's board.

