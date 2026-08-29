FSSAI proposes red warning labels for unhealthy food items

The affidavit was filed in response to the Supreme Court's August 13 order, which criticized FSSAI for delaying the implementation of warning labels on packaged foods.

The court was hearing a plea by public charitable trust '3S and Our Health Society,' seeking mandatory front-of-pack warning labels (FOPL) on packaged foods.

The FSSAI has now proposed a pictorial representation of added sugar, added fat, and salt on the front-of-pack (FoP).