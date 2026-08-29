FSSAI proposes red warning labels for unhealthy food items
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a new labeling system for unhealthy food products. The proposal, submitted in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, suggests a prominent front-of-pack warning label in red color. This would be for food items high in added saturated fat, added sugar, and salt. The move is aimed at simplifying consumer awareness about unhealthy foods.
Label details
Red hexagon label with 'High fat,' 'High sugar' wording
The proposed warning label would be a red hexagon shape, prominently displayed on the front of food products high in two or more specified nutrients.
These include added saturated fat, added sugar, and salt.
The label would feature terms like "High Fat," "High Sugar," "High Salt," or "Highly Sweetened Beverage" to help consumers easily identify unhealthy foods.
Court compliance
SC reprimanded FSSAI for delaying warning labels on packaged foods
The affidavit was filed in response to the Supreme Court's August 13 order, which criticized FSSAI for delaying the implementation of warning labels on packaged foods.
The court was hearing a plea by public charitable trust '3S and Our Health Society,' seeking mandatory front-of-pack warning labels (FOPL) on packaged foods.
The FSSAI has now proposed a pictorial representation of added sugar, added fat, and salt on the front-of-pack (FoP).
Implementation strategy
Exemptions proposed for single-ingredient foods
The FSSAI has proposed exemptions for single-ingredient food products and those inherently rich in fat, sugar, or salt from the front-of-pack warning requirement.
These include ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery, and honey.
The authority also suggested a phased implementation of front-of-pack nutrition labeling (FoPNL) to ensure consumer acceptability and give industry enough time for reformulation.
Target audience
Proposed phased approach to labeling system
The first phase of the proposed approach would cover products high in two or more specified nutrients (added fat, added sugar, and salt) and specified sweetened beverages.
The second phase would extend the warning to products high in any one of these nutrients.
The FSSAI said this strategy is meant to create an effective and consumer-friendly FoP labeling system for informed food choices, especially among children and other vulnerable groups.