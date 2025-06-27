Modi government waives ₹6L crore spectrum dues for defense, railways

The Indian government's Union Cabinet has approved a major one-time waiver of over ₹6 lakh crore in spectrum dues for certain government departments, including Defense, Railways, and Space. The waiver is aimed at eliminating penalties and most interest charges on the spectrum dues owed by these departments, according to The Economic Times. However, it will not be applicable to public sector units (PSUs) or private telecom operators.

Waiver details Departments to pay principal amount, nominal interest Under the new decision, the departments will only have to pay the principal amount along with a nominal interest of around 5%. The rest of the dues will be waived off. The spectrum dues owed by government departments, including both interest and penalty components, have reportedly exceeded ₹6 lakh crore. Most of these dues are for spectrum administratively assigned to government agencies for critical purposes like defense communications and satellite operations.

Defaulter departments Top defaulters include Ministry of Defense The top defaulters of spectrum dues include the Ministry of Defense, Information and Broadcasting, Space (DoS), and Railways. Some dues have been pending since 2004. Over time, late fees and compounded interest have increased these amounts several times over. The decision comes after years of debate over whether it is fair to levy commercial charges on government departments for spectrum used in the public interest.

Charge details System that led to huge pending amounts The ministries and departments are required to pay certain charges for using the airwaves. If they default, a late fee of 24% is charged on the amount, with interest compounded annually. Even if the entities pay the principal but delay it, a late fee is charged and compounded annually. Prasar Bharti, under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the defense departments, has huge pending amounts due to this system.