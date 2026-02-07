Union minister defends India-US trade deal amid farmer protests Business Feb 07, 2026

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is standing by the new India-US trade deal after critics said it could hurt Indian farmers.

He's made it clear that key crops like wheat, rice, and dairy are protected from tariff cuts.

The US will drop tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, while India will lower duties on some US products like nuts, fruit, and wine.