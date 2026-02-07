Union minister defends India-US trade deal amid farmer protests
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is standing by the new India-US trade deal after critics said it could hurt Indian farmers.
He's made it clear that key crops like wheat, rice, and dairy are protected from tariff cuts.
The US will drop tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, while India will lower duties on some US products like nuts, fruit, and wine.
Goyal says US deal won't hurt local farmers
Opposition parties worry cheap American farm imports could threaten local jobs and rural incomes.
But Goyal insists India's red lines haven't been crossed—sensitive farm products stay protected, and concessions include items such as distillers' dried grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits.
Plus, the deal means $500 billion in US goods coming to India over five years and closer tech ties between the two countries.
Talks for a bigger trade agreement are still ongoing.