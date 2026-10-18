Untitled Ventures's Anmol Maini calls deeptech 'grift' urges quick commerce
A big debate just broke out in India's startup world after Anmol Maini, general partner at early-stage venture capital firm Untitled Ventures, called most deeptech startups "grift" and said investors should focus on quick commerce for better economic growth.
His post on X got venture capitalists talking about where India's tech money should really go.
Indian VCs clash over deeptech tradeoffs
Maini argued, "In a decade we will realize most of the deeptech is a grift," while Deedy Das suggested many deeptech startups are rarely show revenue quickly and can face heavy capex and regulatory battles.
This sparked a mix of responses: Dhananjay Yadav, CEO of Neosapien, pointed out that even successful deeptech startups struggle to get funding, while Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Pixxel, believes both consumer tech and deeptech deserve support since quick wins are nice but real innovation takes time.
The whole conversation highlights the tough choices investors face between fast returns and long-term breakthroughs.