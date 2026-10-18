Untitled Ventures's Anmol Maini calls deeptech 'grift' urges quick commerce

Maini argued, "In a decade we will realize most of the deeptech is a grift," while Deedy Das suggested many deeptech startups are rarely show revenue quickly and can face heavy capex and regulatory battles.

This sparked a mix of responses: Dhananjay Yadav, CEO of Neosapien, pointed out that even successful deeptech startups struggle to get funding, while Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Pixxel, believes both consumer tech and deeptech deserve support since quick wins are nice but real innovation takes time.

The whole conversation highlights the tough choices investors face between fast returns and long-term breakthroughs.